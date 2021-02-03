Wetenschappers aan de Stanford University beweren dat ze een algoritme hebben ontwikkeld dat de handelingen van een persoon kan voorspellen.

De onderzoekers op het gebied van kunstmatige intelligentie die aan gezichtsherkenningssystemen werken, zeggen dat hun machine learning-systeem iemands seksualiteit en zelfs hun politieke opvattingen kan voorspellen door alleen maar hun gezicht te meten.

Het onderzoek werd deze week gepubliceerd in het Nature-tijdschrift Scientific Reports. De bevinding legt uit dat het algoritme lichaamstaal bestudeert, meldt Daily Star.