Ik ben dit onderzoek eens gaan opgraven want ik werd wel erg nieuwsgierig.
Doel van het onderzoek
was om uit te vogelen hoeveel informatie Facebook/Google eigenlijk uit je profielfoto kan halen, om op basis daarvan advies te geven hoe de privacywetten geschreven moeten worden. Google/Facebook mogen onder de huidige wetgeving namelijk met je foto doen wat ze willen, maar als je je politieke en seksuele voorkeur ergens intypt mogen ze daar niets mee.
De onderzoekers kwamen tot de conclusie dat aangezien Google/Facebook je politieke en seksuele voorkeur kunnen schatten op basis van je foto, de privacywetgeving voor foto's dus even streng zou moeten zijn als voor informatie over je voorkeuren die je intypt.
Quote:
There is a growing concern that the widespread use of facial recognition will lead to the dramatic decline of privacy and civil liberties1. Ubiquitous CCTV cameras and giant databases of facial images, ranging from public social network profiles to national ID card registers, make it alarmingly easy to identify individuals, as well as track their location and social interactions. Moreover, unlike many other biometric systems, facial recognition can be used without subjects’ consent or knowledge.