21-04-2022 13:08:14

Quote:

Lenina Huxley: Ah, smoking is not good for you, and it's been deemed that anything not good for you is bad; hence, illegal. Alcohol, caffeine, contact sports, meat...



John Spartan: Are you shitting me?



Moral Statute Machine: John Spartan, you are fined one credit for a violation of the Verbal Morality Statute.



John Spartan: What the hell is that?



Moral Statute Machine: John Spartan, you are fined one credit for a violation of the Verbal Morality Statute.



Lenina Huxley: Bad language, chocolate, gasoline, uneducational toys and anything spicy. Abortion is also illegal, but then again so is pregnancy if you don't have a licence.