19-11-2021 20:11:14

@Emmo

Laatste edit 19-11-2021 20:14

Oorspronkelijke tekst: Possums are not native to New Zealand. The first possums were brought here in 1837 from Australia. Possums were introduced to New Zealand to start a fur industry. Possum has naturally thick and soft fur.Possums have a significant impact on many of New Zealand’s natural ecosystems. They occur in high numbers and their own predators, such as feral cats, do not have much effect on controlling possum population size. bron