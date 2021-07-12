Drie mensen zijn aangehouden nadat een man bruut werd mishandeld en urine moest drinken op verdenking van het beoefenen van tovenarij.

Het slachtoffer uit Balangir, India, verkeert in shock en ondergaat momenteel behandelingen, meldt India Today.

Het incident kwam aan het licht nadat beelden die geplaatst werden op social media viraal gingen.