De duurste garagebox ter wereld staat in Nederland

18-10-2020 23:10:18



A blonde walks into a bank and looks for the bank officer. She says she wants to take out a loan of $5,000 as she will be going away on a business trip for a week. The bank officer says the bank will need some kind of security for the loan, so the blonde hands over the keys to a new Rolls Royce. The luxury car, its gleaming shell attracting wishful looks from passer-bys, is parked on the street in front of the bank. The bank officer proceeds with the verifications and everything checks out. The bank thus agrees to accept the car as collateral for the loan. The bank's president and its officers all enjoy a good laugh at the blonde for using a $250,000 Rolls as collateral against a $5,000 loan. The car is driven into the bank's underground garage and parked there.



A week later, the blonde returns from her business trip. She returns the loan along with the interest- a total bill of $5000 + $20.



The bank officer says, "Excuse me madam, pardon our curiosity and all but we checked your credentials to realise that you're actually a millionaire. Why would you need to borrow $5000?"



The blond replies with a smile, "Where else in a city can I park my luxury car for a week perfectly safely for only $20 and expect it to be there undamaged when I return?