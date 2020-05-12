"Ik ben ervan overtuigd dat het coronavirus niet per ongeluk rond is gegaan." Een van de demonstranten bij het anti-lockdownprotest eerder deze week in Utrecht gelooft niet dat het een natuurlijk virus is. Volgens haar is het virus gemaakt in een lab, om als biowapen in te kunnen zetten. En ze is niet de enige in Nederland er zo over denkt.

15 procent van de Nederlanders denkt dat het coronavirus een biowapen is. Dat blijkt uit een peiling die onderzoeksbureau Ipsos heeft gedaan onder Nederlanders. Hen werd gevraagd naar hun ideeën over deze en andere complottheorieën over het coronavirus.

Welke andere theorieën krijgen steun? Waar komen deze overtuigingen vandaan en welke Nederlanders geloven hierin? Verslaggever Rudy Bouma sprak met complotdenkers, wetenschappers en deskundigen over 5G, Bill Gates en het coronavirus als biowapen.
