12-05-2020 21:56:15

QUESTION: Have you seen anything at this point that gives you a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of this virus?TRUMP: Yes, I have. Yes, I have.QUESTION: What gives you a high degree of confidence that this originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology?TRUMP: I can’t tell you that. I’m not allowed to tell you that.RADDATZ: And, Mr. Secretary, have you seen anything that gives you high confidence that it originated in that Wuhan lab?POMPEO: Martha, there’s enormous evidence that that’s where this began. We’ve said from the beginning that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now.Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories. These are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.And so, while the intelligence community continues to do its work, they should continue to do that, and verify so that we are certain, I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan.RADDATZ: Do you believe it was man-made or genetically modified?POMPEO: Look, the best experts so far seem to think it was man-made. I have no reason to disbelieve that at this point.