'Annie de snelwegkoe' hit op internet

15-12-2018 19:19:50

als iemand zin heeft het hele verhaal te vertalen:



Sticking its head out of the back window of a pick-up truck was a cow -- that's right, a cow. JD took out his phone, saying he had to make sure his family saw what he was seeing, "he's riding shotgun," he says in the short video clip.

The man in the video driving the truck is Cory Morris of Ludlow Falls, Ohio. Morris said the cow, "Annie" is a rescue who he's had since she was a day old. She was rescued after her mother rejected her at birth. She fits right in with Morris and his family -- he says don't let the other animals he owns know, but she's his favorite. The 18-month-old cow now weighs 800 pounds and regularly rides in the backseat.

Morris said he gets questions from people regularly about her riding in the truck, to which he replies, "where else would I put her?" He says he just opens the door and she climbs right in. They regularly go on rides together to McDonald's where Annie will get an ice cream, one of her favorite treats. With the video closing in on 8 million views, Morris said he's "floored" by the excitement people have over his cow, "I love that she's now appreciated by so many people." As Annie continues to grow, the number of rides she'll be able to take are dwindling, simply due to her size.

The man who took the video said he's in "total amazement" that it's gone viral. But he's glad to see a good news story get so much attention, "I thought it would make a great Chick-fil-A commercial!" Blair joked.

Annie is so popular, she now has a Facebook page called Annie the Highway Cow, which will document her rides around the area.