12-11-2018 13:07:29

@Mamsie

@stora

@BatFish

Quote:

A reporter travels around collecting news whereas the anchor just sits in the studio and reads out the news that has been collected. A reporter gets news through many ways like press conferences, interview, handouts and other ways. The reporters have to cast their voice and even write the scripts of the news that they have collected. On the other hand, the anchor does not have to write the script. Sometimes the anchor also does the job of writing news but only in rare cases.