Midden op de snelweg een selfie maken is een slecht idee. Een Schot van 22 jaar oud deed het samen met twee vrienden. Hij werd aangereden en overleed.

De toerist ging met zijn vrienden naar het midden van de snelweg bij Gudow ten westen van Hamburg. Dat deden ze omdat daar ooit de grens liep tussen Oost- en West-Duitsland, melden Duitse media.

De drie klommen op de vangrail en maakten een selfie terwijl het verkeer voorbij raasde. De 22-jarige kwam daarna op de weg terecht, waar hij door een 73-jarige automobilist werd aangereden. Hij stierf ter plekke.