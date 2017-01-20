De rivier heet niet zonder reden East Alligator River maar toch besloot een man te voet het water in te gaan. En toen werd hij door een 3,5 meter lange krokodil gegrepen.

De man wilde bij de beruchte oversteekplaats Cahill's Crossing in het Australische Northern Territory naar de overkant van de rivier lopen. De plek staat bekend om de vele alligators en krokodillen.

Het algemene advies voor Cahill's Crossing is om alleen met hoge SUV's of pick-uptrucks over te steken. Een advies dat door de man en nog twee vrouwen dus werd genegeerd. "Ik vind het een dwaze actie, ik heb er geen andere woorden voor", zegt een politiewoordvoerder tegen ABC. "Je speelt met je leven als je je bedenkt hoeveel meterslange krokodillen hier in de rivier leven."

De vrouwen haalden de overkant wel maar kregen niets mee van de aanval. Na een urenlange zoektocht werd de man 2,5 kilometer stroomafwaarts in de buurt van de krokodil gevonden. Het meterslange beest is doodgeschoten door de politie.

Nieuwsgierige krokodillen weten Cahill's Crossing vaak te vinden: Filmpje