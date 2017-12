01-12-2017 10:04:27

Laatste edit 01-12-2017 10:10

Hoe is de doodsoorzaak nu onderzocht? En wat heeft dat met het gestolen geld te maken?ok, soort van antwoord: Mr La Bella said his trust in his wife meant he did not question why she was buying $500 worth of laxatives each week...The widower said he did not question his wife’s decision to leave hospital against the strong advice of doctors, who ruled they could not detain Ms La Bella despite their grave concerns and doubts that she had cancer.