: bestellen: Her husband John La Bella told the inquest he placed bulk orders for the laxatives at the Chemist King in Hectorville once a week because his wife told him they were part of her cancer treatment.
Niet erg verstandig van deze man, dat hij er nooit vraagtekens bij gezet heeft.
En niet alleen de man, vooral ook de apotheker, die ofwel beter had moeten weten of het moeten navragen. Maar ja, er zijn waarschijnlijk geen regels over laxatives..:
On Thursday, Jessica Cutting, who was the retail manager at the pharmacy at the time, was questioned over how she could allow such large bulk purchases to be made on a regular basis.
Ms Cutting told the court she and other staff would put aside 25 to 30 boxes of Dulcolax for Mr and Mrs La Bella each week.
She said she sought advice from pharmacist Carolyn Tan who in turn approved the bulk orders.
"She was the main pharmacist, she was the one I would go to, I trusted Carolyn," Ms Cutting said.
"I can't remember how many times I asked her about it, but the times I did she didn't question it."
Ms Cutting told the court when she first saw Mrs La Bella as a customer in the store she thought she had an eating disorder, but was later told by colleagues that she had cancer...
Ms Cutting said she believed the laxatives were crushed and put into Mrs La Bella's drip as part of her chemotherapy and thought that it was a valid reason to require so many boxes of Dulcolax.
Ze had op zijn minst moeten bedenken dat een dokter chemotherapy geeft, en dat niet de patient daarvoor zorgt Laatste edit 01-12-2017 10:36