Schokkende uitkomsten van een onderzoek naar het overlijden van een Australische vrouw. Haar familie dacht altijd dat Claudia La Bella was gestorven aan de gevolgen van kanker, maar ze blijkt te zijn overleden doordat ze langdurig extreem veel laxeermiddelen had gebruikt.

Ze loog dat ze kanker had om haar eetstoornis te verhullen. Claudia La Bella overleed op haar 28ste in 2014, toen ze nog maar 35 kilo woog.

De doodsoorzaak is opnieuw onderzocht omdat haar voormalig werkgever, een architectenbureau, claimt dat de vrouw in totaal 374.000 dollar van het bedrijf had gestolen.

De hoorzitting die deze week werd gehouden werpt een nieuw licht op de doodsoorzaak, meldt de Australische zender ABC. De lijkschouwer zei dat La Bella uiteindelijk wel 800 laxeertabletten per dag slikte. Dat is extreem veel: normaal gesproken mag iemand er twee of drie per dag innemen en niet langer dan een week achter elkaar.

La Bella had tegen haar familie gezegd dat ze eierstokkanker had en nog maar een paar jaar te leven had. De laxeertabletten zou ze nodig hebben om het gif van de chemotherapie uit haar lijf te spoelen. Volgens haar man ging ze naar artsen voor een behandeling tegen de kanker, maar mocht hij nooit meegaan. Hij heeft nooit aan haar verhaal getwijfeld.