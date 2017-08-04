Dotan zit uren op vliegtuig naast fan die helemaal niet doorheeft wie hij is

Inmiddels heeft Dotan op zijn Twitter een update gepost (een mailtje van het meisje):



Dear Dotan,



I really don't know where to start. First of all: I can't believe how stupid I am for not recognizing you and ignoring all the subtle hints you were giving me during the flight. For some reason I just never looked you up before, but I did buy your album after hearing it on an episode of The Originals. Since then it's been on repeat non-stop. I wanted to stress out that it's nothing personal, but I would have loved to tell you in person how grateful I am for your music. I wouldn't recognize most of my thought you were a band (shame on me). The fact that you didn't mention it yourself is very humble, but I wish you would have told me! When I read your message I grabbed my mom and we couldn't believe it. We've been through a rough patch and your music has helped us through it. More than you can imagine. My mom and I would absolutely love to come see your show during the fall. I can't believe you were so generous to offer us tickets after my epic fail. Please keep making your beautiful music and try to stay as humble as you are. I promise you this won't happen again. Ever.



Lots of love,



Alicia

