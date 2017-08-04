Dotan zit uren op vliegtuig naast fan die helemaal niet doorheeft wie hij is
De Nederlandse singer-songwriter Dotan raakte maandagavond in een bizarre situatie verzeild. Hij zat op het vliegtuig naast een meisje dat naar zijn
Tja, ik zou Dotan ook niet (her)kennen.
Maar ik denk dat dit meisje het toch wel leuk gevonden had als hij zich eerder had voorgesteld.
Ik ben ook een enorme fan van de The Dotans.
Inmiddels heeft Dotan op zijn Twitter een update gepost (een mailtje van het meisje):
Dear Dotan,
I really don't know where to start. First of all: I can't believe how stupid I am for not recognizing you and ignoring all the subtle hints you were giving me during the flight. For some reason I just never looked you up before, but I did buy your album after hearing it on an episode of The Originals. Since then it's been on repeat non-stop. I wanted to stress out that it's nothing personal, but I would have loved to tell you in person how grateful I am for your music. I wouldn't recognize most of my thought you were a band (shame on me). The fact that you didn't mention it yourself is very humble, but I wish you would have told me! When I read your message I grabbed my mom and we couldn't believe it. We've been through a rough patch and your music has helped us through it. More than you can imagine. My mom and I would absolutely love to come see your show during the fall. I can't believe you were so generous to offer us tickets after my epic fail. Please keep making your beautiful music and try to stay as humble as you are. I promise you this won't happen again. Ever.
Lots of love,
Alicia
Ach kan gebeuren, Dotan is ook maar een mens.
