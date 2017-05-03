Vrouw stuurt bestelde baby terug: te donker

Een 35-jarige Italiaanse vrouw heeft de baby die ze had gekocht van een Roemeense moeder, na drie dagen weer teruggegeven. Het kind was naar haar idee toch te donker getint om voor haar biologische baby door te gaan.



De vrouw had maandenlang gedaan of zij zwanger was omdat draagmoederschap strafbaar is in Italië, schrijft de BBC. De 'moeder' droeg een nepbuik die ze op internet had besteld.



De politie kwam haar op het spoor, nadat een vrouw op het gemeentehuis had gevraagd of het mogelijk was een kind aan te geven dat thuis geboren werd. Toen er vervolgens niemand kwam om een kindje te registreren, zocht de politie haar thuis op.



Door de zwangerschap te faken en tegelijkertijd een moeder in te schakelen, dacht de Italiaanse iedereen te slim af te zijn. De Italiaanse vrouw betaalde zo'n 20.000 euro voor het kindje.



De Roemeense draagmoeder had niet verteld dat de vader van het kindje afkomstig was Mali, waardoor het kindje een donkere huidskleur had.



Reacties

03-05-2017 10:22:42 Mamsie

Oudgediende



Wie zal er van hem of haar houden??? Arm kindje, geboren in niets dan leugens en bedrog.Wie zal er van hem of haar houden???

03-05-2017 10:32:50 allone

Stamgast



Maar als de Roemeense de echte moeder is, en die nu 20.000 euro rijker is, is het niet zo slecht, dan heeft ze voorlopig geld om haar eigen kind op te voeden.

Hoe kwam ze aan die man uit Mali?



Okay, antwoorden: "the Italian woman has been arrested along with the child's biological mother""The baby's biological mother, a 25-year-old Romanian woman, reportedly fell pregnant after a short relationship with a man from Mali.""Investigators found the baby girl in a healthy state with her biological father, who works in Rome. She is now just over a month old, and has been placed in foster care."



Hopelijk komt ze in een liefdevol gezin terecht..



@Mamsie : Idd. En wie is de echte moeder? De Roemeense of de Italiaanse? Wordt het een soort Salomonsoordeel?Maar als de Roemeense de echte moeder is, en die nu 20.000 euro rijker is, is het niet zo slecht, dan heeft ze voorlopig geld om haar eigen kind op te voeden.Hoe kwam ze aan die man uit Mali?Okay, antwoorden:Hopelijk komt ze in een liefdevol gezin terecht..

