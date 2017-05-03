Een 35-jarige Italiaanse vrouw heeft de baby die ze had gekocht van een Roemeense moeder, na drie dagen weer teruggegeven. Het kind was naar haar idee toch te donker getint om voor haar biologische baby door te gaan.

De vrouw had maandenlang gedaan of zij zwanger was omdat draagmoederschap strafbaar is in Italië, schrijft de BBC. De 'moeder' droeg een nepbuik die ze op internet had besteld.

De politie kwam haar op het spoor, nadat een vrouw op het gemeentehuis had gevraagd of het mogelijk was een kind aan te geven dat thuis geboren werd. Toen er vervolgens niemand kwam om een kindje te registreren, zocht de politie haar thuis op.

Door de zwangerschap te faken en tegelijkertijd een moeder in te schakelen, dacht de Italiaanse iedereen te slim af te zijn. De Italiaanse vrouw betaalde zo'n 20.000 euro voor het kindje.

De Roemeense draagmoeder had niet verteld dat de vader van het kindje afkomstig was Mali, waardoor het kindje een donkere huidskleur had.