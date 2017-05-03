@Mamsie
: Idd. En wie is de echte moeder? De Roemeense of de Italiaanse? Wordt het een soort Salomonsoordeel?
Maar als de Roemeense de echte moeder is, en die nu 20.000 euro rijker is, is het niet zo slecht, dan heeft ze voorlopig geld om haar eigen kind op te voeden.
Hoe kwam ze aan die man uit Mali?
Okay, antwoorden: "the Italian woman has been arrested along with the child's biological mother""The baby's biological mother, a 25-year-old Romanian woman, reportedly fell pregnant after a short relationship with a man from Mali.""Investigators found the baby girl in a healthy state with her biological father, who works in Rome. She is now just over a month old, and has been placed in foster care."
Hopelijk komt ze in een liefdevol gezin terecht..